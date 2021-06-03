Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,766. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,955,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,803,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 210.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after buying an additional 1,193,105 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

