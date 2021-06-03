Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $992,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,815.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock worth $12,357,101. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

