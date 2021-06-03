Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.14)-(0.13) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $125-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.53 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.44)-(0.36) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.71.

NYSE SMAR traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,766. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,398,941.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $373,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 457,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,334,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock worth $12,357,101. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

