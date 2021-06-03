Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 6,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,109 shares of company stock valued at $100,133,253. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $31.08 on Thursday, hitting $2,390.20. 14,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,325. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.