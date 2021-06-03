Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 48,794 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,800,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,888. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.