Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.7% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,233 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,789,475. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $56.85. 196,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,216,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76. The company has a market cap of $235.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

