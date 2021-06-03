Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $389,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,403,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

