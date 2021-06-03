Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Makes New $201,000 Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after buying an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 943,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,210,000 after buying an additional 61,289 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after buying an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 902,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.30. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

