Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Makes New $313,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,729,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

NYSE COF traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $165.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.11.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,067,988. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

