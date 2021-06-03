Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 1,496 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 234,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 20,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,664,482. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.