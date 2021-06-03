Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $835.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will report $835.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $844.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $809.60 million. Snap posted sales of $454.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on SNAP shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 789,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,946,334. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $927,810.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,781,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,635,004.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,610,414 shares of company stock worth $95,176,654 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after buying an additional 556,331 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,082,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

