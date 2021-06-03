Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $8.44

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.63. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 86,191 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

