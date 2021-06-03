Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui Sells 1,000 Shares

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andreve Vicente Ariztegui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00.

NYSE SCCO opened at $71.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Southern Copper by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

