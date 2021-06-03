Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 314 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77.

