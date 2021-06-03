Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 3,223 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1,696.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $77.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

