Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $78.51 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.86.

