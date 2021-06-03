Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 227.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.59.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

