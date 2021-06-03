Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $241,000 Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFG. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

NYSE NFG opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $53.54.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

