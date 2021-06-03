S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.85.

SPGI stock opened at $379.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.03. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

