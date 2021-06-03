SparkPoint Price Tops $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $47.10 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00082983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.61 or 0.01023530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.09 or 0.09416756 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,092,309,491 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

