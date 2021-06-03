SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Earnings Results

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.81. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPTN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

