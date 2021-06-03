SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 0.81%. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

SPTN traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 6,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96. SpartanNash has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.