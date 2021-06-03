Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00072937 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00051964 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001072 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.44 or 0.00275903 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009134 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00039770 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

