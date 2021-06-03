Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Announces Earnings Results

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Splunk stock traded down $9.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.30. 208,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

