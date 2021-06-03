Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.95.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.27.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.