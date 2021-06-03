Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.93. 59,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,794. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $783.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.