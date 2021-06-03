Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.93. 59,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,794. The company has a market cap of $783.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.