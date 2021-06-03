Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Insider Brian W. Weego Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at $559,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian W. Weego also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of Sprague Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $287,075.25.

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Sprague Resources LP has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $600.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 1.40%. Research analysts forecast that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRLP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprague Resources during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the first quarter worth $116,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

