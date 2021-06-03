SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLOW shares. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 150.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth about $658,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.