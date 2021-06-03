St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,434 ($18.74). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,427.50 ($18.65), with a volume of 976,741 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,156.67 ($15.11).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,341.85. The company has a market cap of £7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Andrew Croft sold 23,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,263 ($16.50), for a total transaction of £302,235.90 ($394,873.14). Also, insider Emma Griffin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,252 shares of company stock worth $34,423,547.

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

