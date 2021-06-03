STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stake Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.13% of STAAR Surgical worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $143.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.09. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,961 shares of company stock worth $31,381,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

