Stably USD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,303.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002918 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stably USD has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Stably USD has a market cap of $532,272.31 and approximately $1,303.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00081767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00023296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.48 or 0.01011408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00051979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.20 or 0.09260779 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,441,394 coins and its circulating supply is 473,763 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

