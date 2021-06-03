State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.74 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Aspen Technology worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $136.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.64. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $93.55 and a one year high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

