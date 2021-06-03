State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.15 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $229,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,566.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

DaVita stock opened at $119.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.30 and a 52 week high of $129.59. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

