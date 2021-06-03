State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,530 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bunge were worth $13,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Bunge by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Borg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $389,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,676 shares of company stock worth $18,692,434. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BG opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.48.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

