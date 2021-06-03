State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 980 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chegg were worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Chegg by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,355 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chegg by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after acquiring an additional 466,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chegg by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,655 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,854,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 431,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,163 shares of company stock valued at $10,495,808. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

