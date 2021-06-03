State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $12,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in AECOM by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

ACM opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -140.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

