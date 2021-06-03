State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $11.46 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.39 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.