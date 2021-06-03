State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 14,234 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Jabil were worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus increased their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $56.63 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $57.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,789,900.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,505,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,692 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.