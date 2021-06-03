State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 10,413 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,413 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.22% of Wintrust Financial worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

