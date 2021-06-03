State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 257 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $367.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $378.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.73.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,826 shares of company stock worth $4,571,780. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

