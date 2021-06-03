State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 8,406 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

NVMI opened at $100.58 on Thursday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.