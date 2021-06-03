State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after acquiring an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,172,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,460,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,317. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $494.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $547.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $506.91.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

