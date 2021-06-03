Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $27.95

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.95, but opened at $26.93. Steel Partners shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 140 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $609.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 12,500 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,704. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 15,919 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $408,003.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 63.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Partners by 31.1% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Steel Partners by 15.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 12.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 771,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 87,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 48.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.