Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.27

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 117381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Stellantis alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 134.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter. Stellantis had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stellantis will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.3813 dividend. This is an increase from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.