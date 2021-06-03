STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in STERIS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in STERIS by 6.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in STERIS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STE opened at $191.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.48. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

