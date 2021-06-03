stETH (Lido) Price Reaches $2,781.20 on Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $1.27 billion and $32,429.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $2,781.20 or 0.07151500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00071511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.00294882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00228959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.90 or 0.01208293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,015.31 or 1.00323001 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00034098 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 456,589 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

