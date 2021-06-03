Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Stitch Fix reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,778.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,610,102 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 2.04. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.86.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

