Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,073 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,411% compared to the average volume of 71 call options.

NYSE GWRE opened at $97.89 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -391.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.88.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,497.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,400,000 after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $146,794,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

