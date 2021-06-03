Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 835 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,365% compared to the average volume of 57 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.72. 429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,190. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.63. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.54.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,416.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,015 shares of company stock worth $3,408,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,400,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 893,092 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $17,539,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,206,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $16,380,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.